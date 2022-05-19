American Airlines Adding Bigger Airplane At Lake Charles Airport

If you fly out of Lake Charles, then this is some great news for people who want more leg and elbow room on flights.

Being a big guy, flying out of Lake Charles has been a nightmare for me. The only time I fly is for business, I'd rather drive somewhere than fly if I'm taking a family vacation. On the usual commuter jets at the Lake Charles Regional Airport, the personal space is zero. You're usually touching elbows with the person next to you no matter how big they are. I had an aisle seat one time, and I don't know how the people got to their seats behind me, because it felt like half my body was in the middle of the aisle.

This is welcomed news for us big guys. According to an article from KPLC, the airplane will have a first-class section and more space for luggage.

American Airlines is adding the CRJ 700 aircraft to their fleet. Wikipedia has some history on the aircraft:

The Bombardier CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 are a family of regional jet airliners that were designed and manufactured by Canadian transportation conglomerate Bombardier (formerly Canadair) between 1999 and 2020. Their design was derived from the smaller CRJ100 and 200 airliners, the other members of the Bombardier CRJ aircraft family. The CRJ program was acquired by the Japanese corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in 2020, which ended the production of the aircraft.

