An Expansion at a Lafayette Company Means More Jobs

A custom molding manufacturer has announced that they are expanding their Lafayette business, and that means that more jobs will be coming to our city.

This company does manufacturing in Lafayette. They do projects like silicone injection molding, casting of epoxy components, rotational molding, rotational tooling, and thermoplastic molding.

Injection Molding Photo from ASH Facebook loading...

ASH Industries will be expanding their workspace by around 20,000 square feet, so with that expansion will come at least 120 indirect jobs according to Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson and officials with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

ASH Industries was able to secure help in Louisiana's Industrial Tax Exemption programs along with the Louisiana Enterprise Zone program. Another thing that will benefit ASH is it will be able to use the services provided by LED's FastStart program that helps with workforce development.

While the expansion means 120 indirect jobs it also means 85 new direct jobs where the average annual salary for those employees will be just over $40,000 plus benefits. ASH Industries has been in business in Louisiana for thirty-one years.

This company makes all kinds of items. President Hartie Spence says,

The ingredients of economic development in our industry are manufacturing space, a solid employee base, and the latest in cutting-edge manufacturing equipment. ASH"s current expansion will directly support and increase the services that we can provide customers who appreciate the benefits of having their products manufactured in our state.

The business, which is located on West Willow in Lafayette will be investing $5 million into its expansion.

