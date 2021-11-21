Andy’s Frozen Custard Expanding to Youngsville

Youngsville is growing fast and there is a report that another fan favorite is headed that way to Sugar Mill Pond.

Developing Lafayette is reporting that Andy’s Frozen Custard is expanding with a second location in Sugar Mill Pond. The construction is expected to start soon and will be located next to El Paso Restaurant at 200 Brookdale Blvd.

There aren’t many details that are known at this time but it is estimated that Andy's Frozen Custard is expected to open in mid-2022.

Google Maps

