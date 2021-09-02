Animal Escapes From Enclosure at Audubon Zoo During Hurricane Ida

An animal at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans escaped from its enclosure during Hurricane Ida.

The zoo reported, "On Sunday, August 29, due to the severe weather associated with Hurricane Ida, a fence was breached in Audubon Zoo’s barasingha deer habitat."

Those still on the grounds were able to capture two other deer, but one was unaccounted for and workers were not able to get out into the elements at the time. Thus, the deer remained loose on the grounds.

chris-greenhow-unsplash

Well, good news to report here, the deer that went free during Hurricane Ida was later captured and returned to its habitat.

All other enclosures were to be inspected prior to the zoo re-opening after the storm. Here's a statement from the zoo in New Orleans.