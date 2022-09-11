Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.

Shane via Unsplash.com Shane via Unsplash.com loading...

Louisiana's lottery players have been on a streak for several weeks now. There was even a $1,000,000 winner sold in the state recently as well as a host of other big money prize winners too.

If you missed Saturday's drawing here is the way the numbers bounced out at random.

The numbers according to the Powerball website were:

38 42 56 68 69 Powerball 04 Powerplay x2

The Powerball site indicates there was no jackpot winner but there was a $2,000,000 winner sold in Ohio and a $1,000,000 winner sold in Wisconsin. Because there was not jackpot winner the top prize in Monday's Powerball for September 12th will be an estimated $193 million,

USA Mega via YouTube USA Mega via YouTube loading...

The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins Page is reporting that the $100,000 winner was sold at a Murphy USA station in Marrero. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The ticket purchaser also opted in on the Powerplay option which is why the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.

The Lottery's Big Wins Page indicates that there were 13 tickets sold in the state that have a prize value of $100 this morning. Another five tickets matched enough numbers and opted in on the Powerplay to lay claim to a prize of $200.

Dylan Nolte via Unsplash.com Dylan Nolte via Unsplash.com loading...

The Louisiana Lottery's other Saturday/Wednesday games, Lotto and Easy 5 did not produce jackpot winners over the weekend but both of those games have had a recent winner. There were no big winners sold for Friday's Mega Millions game. That game's top prize will be an estimated $231 million on Tuesday night.

If you choose to play any lottery games, please understand the chances of not winning are much greater than your chances of winning, so play responsibly.