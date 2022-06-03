Another Black Bear Spotted On Roadway in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]

Is this the same bear?

In recent weeks we have posted several photos of a black bear roaming through parts of New Iberia, Jeanerette, and now Franklin.

If this is the same bear, it is on the move and it obviously has no fear of people or traffic.

This large bear was reportedly spotted near the Circle K in Franklin and as you can see in the photos here, traffic came to a stop as the bear approached the road.

Again, if you come in contact with a bear, never approach it and call your local Wildlife and Fisheries Office to report the sighting.

Here's another photo of the bear that is on the loose now in Franklin.

