Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat.

On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.

"School administration, along with law enforcement, investigated the report and do not believe the note is credible," LPSS said in a statement, "but will have additional law enforcement on campus as part of its crisis procedures. School will be in session tomorrow as normal."

The statement also noted that personnel at the school and with the district "are committed to following all crisis procedures and protocols."

The threat comes weeks after a series of threats at various schools in the parish forced multiple lockdowns and generated heavy law enforcement response.

Lafayette High School

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Earlier this month, Lafayette High School saw multiple online threats made against various teachers, students, and even family members. After multiple lockdowns that took almost the full school day, law enforcement officials were eventually able to identify the students behind the threats.

Two students from the school were arrested and charged with terrorizing. That charge comes with a sentence of up to 15 years, fines of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law.

Paul Breaux Middle School

Google Credit: Google Maps loading...

A third LPSS student was arrested at Paul Breaux Middle School, charged with terrorizing after that student made a false report to the school resource officer.

The student told the SRO that two other students were seen on campus with a gun, which resulted in a three-hour lockdown of the school.

Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.

Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.