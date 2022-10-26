Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat.
On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
"School administration, along with law enforcement, investigated the report and do not believe the note is credible," LPSS said in a statement, "but will have additional law enforcement on campus as part of its crisis procedures. School will be in session tomorrow as normal."
The statement also noted that personnel at the school and with the district "are committed to following all crisis procedures and protocols."
The threat comes weeks after a series of threats at various schools in the parish forced multiple lockdowns and generated heavy law enforcement response.
Lafayette High School
Earlier this month, Lafayette High School saw multiple online threats made against various teachers, students, and even family members. After multiple lockdowns that took almost the full school day, law enforcement officials were eventually able to identify the students behind the threats.
Two students from the school were arrested and charged with terrorizing. That charge comes with a sentence of up to 15 years, fines of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law.
Paul Breaux Middle School
A third LPSS student was arrested at Paul Breaux Middle School, charged with terrorizing after that student made a false report to the school resource officer.
The student told the SRO that two other students were seen on campus with a gun, which resulted in a three-hour lockdown of the school.