App State Fan Creates GoFundMe to Get to Lafayette for Sunbelt Championship vs. Ragin’ Cajuns

"Shooters shoot" is one of my favorite sayings, and Jacob Elliott is taking his shot to get to Cajun Country.

Elliott is a fan of the Appalachian State Mountaineers and he's trying everything to get down to Cajun Field to see them take on the Ragin' Cajuns in the Sunbelt Championship game set for kickoff this Saturday (Dec. 4) at 2:30 p.m.

The title will be on the line and Elliott wants to be there so badly, that he started a GoFundMe to fund his trip to South Louisiana (and back, I'm presuming). I saw the post shared on the official Lafayette, LA Facebook page.

Unfortunately, Jacob isn't doing so hot.

With only a little over 2 days to go, his GoFundMe has only raised $130—which is roughly 10% of where his goal of $1000 currently sits.

GoFundMe

Like the Lafayette, LA page suggested, we could all pitch in to get Jacob down to Cajun Country to show him our way of life. Or, for those more savage folks out there, we could bring him down to watch him in misery as the Cajuns handle business on the big stage.

Totally kidding (maybe).

Either way, I see a Juneau in the donations column, so at least one Cajun has seemed to show their southern hospitality to Elliott on his quest to get to the SBC. If you wanna show some Louisiana love to this opposing fan, then throw him a couple of bucks to help him get to Lafayette this Saturday.

GoFundMe

If money is tight, or you just don't feel like funding any cheers for the Mountaineers, then maybe you can give this a share with your friends on social media and maybe someone else will be in a better place to get him down here in time for kickoff.

We'll check back in a few days to see Elliott's status.