UL to Face Appalachian State in Sun Belt Conference Championship Game

UL now knows who it will be squaring off against in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

Coach Billy Napier and the Ragin' Cajuns will have a re-match with the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, December 4th at Cajun Field. The kick-off is set for 2:30 pm.

Appalachian State (9-2, 6-1) secured the Sun Belt East Division yesterday with a convincing 45-7 victory over the Troy Trojans.

Coastal Carolina and Georgia State each have two conference losses, but even if App State would lose next week, it holds the tiebreaker as it has defeated both those teams.

The Cajuns knocked off Liberty on Saturday by a final score of 42-14 to run its record to 10-1 overall (7-0 in Sun Belt play).

Louisiana defeated App State convincingly 41-13 at home on October 12. In that game, the Cajuns forced four turnovers en route to the big win.

This marks four consecutive trips to the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the Cajuns. Last year, the team qualified for the game in Conway, South Carolina against Coastal Carolina, but it was canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout within the Chanticleers' program.

Before that, the Mountaineers hosted the Cajuns in Boone, North Carolina for the previous two Sun Belt championship games, wining 30-19 in 2018 and 45-38 in 2019.

The Cajuns did knock off App State during the regular season last year in Boone (24-21) in addition to this year. However, the Mountaineers still lead the all-time series with UL 8-2.

UL will close out the regular season on Saturday, November 27 against UL Monroe at Cajun Field (3:00 pm, ESPNU). App State wraps up its season also on Saturday at Georgia Southern.

A reminder that 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game tickets are on sale now for season ticket holders and go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 22 at 10:00 am.

To learn more about purchasing Championship Game tickets, click here.