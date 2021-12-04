These Two Florida Fans Came Out for Billy Napier’s Final Game at Cajun Field

Clearly, Florida fans are excited about new head coach Billy Napier.

The Florida Gators were able to hire Ragin' Cajuns football coach Billy Napier away from Louisiana, but two fans didn't want to wait until he made the trip to Gainesville to show support for their new coach.

So they made the trip down to Lafayette for the Sun Belt Championship game—Billy Napier's final game as a coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

With a final score of 24-16, Napier led the Cajuns to victory over the App State Warhawks, making it 12 in a row for Louisiana and securing the Sun Belt Championship trophy outright.

Fans were able to rush down onto the field to celebrate the victory with the team as well as Napier's final send-off as he begins his new job as Florida head coach tomorrow.

The crowd even picked up Napier as they congratulated the Cajuns on the big win.

Napier spoke to the crowd, championing the universities leadership, and ultimately, the fans.

Alex Scarborough with ESPN shared an image of two Florida Gators fans taking a selfie with Billy Napier, less than 12 hours before he is set to become their new head coach.

To give you an idea of how insane this is, here is a shot of everyone surrounding coach Napier and the team after the Sun Belt Conference Championship win. Not only did these guys manage to find Coach Napier, but they also snagged what may be the first fan selfie with their new play-caller when it comes to Gator Nation.

All in all, it was an epic night at Cajun Field and an emotional send-off for Coach Billy Napier. Like Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Director Dr. Bryan Maggard said, our best days are ahead of us when it comes to the culture that has been created at Louisiana.

Like the tweet from Meagan Glover said, "It's not goodbye, it's see you later."