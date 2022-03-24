Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard shared news yesterday of his decision to retain head basketball coach Bob Marlin for next season, as Marlin enters the final year of his current contract.

Reaction from the fanbase was mixed, something Maggard is fully aware of.

Dr. Maggard joined me on my show this morning to share his input into retaining coach Bob Marlin in the final year of his contract, why he's confident in his decision, the present and future of UL sports, UL football, diamond sports, RCAF renewals, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

What To Not Put In Crawfish Boil

Acadiana's Secret Ingredients to Splendid Gumbo

Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness of Cowboys Fans