Report: Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball Coach Bob Marlin Agrees to Contract Extension

We are exactly two weeks removed from watching the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team lose a tough first-round NCAA tournament game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

That shouldn't take away any of the excitement around the program for fans as the team will be returning a lot of firepower next season.

And it appears that head coach Bob Marlin will be around for a while too.

According to a report from our media partners at KATC-TV 3, Marlin has agreed to a multi-year contract extension. Terms of the contract have yet to be announced though.

Even though Marlin was in the last year of his contract this past season, he triggered a one-year extension because his team made the NCAA tournament.

The Ragin' Cajuns finished their spectacular 2022-23 season with an impressive 26-8 overall record while going undefeated in the Cajundome for the first time ever.

The NCAA tournament bid was the first for the program since 2014.

Now, while the program will be returning several key members from this year's team, there are some question marks.

In the last week, we've seen starting point guard Themus Fulks enter the transfer portal, and then Marlin told the media that he spoke with his floor general and that Fulks would be returning.

That could very well still be "subject to change."

Then the other big question mark this offseason is whether All-Sun Belt Conference performer Jordan Brown will be entering the NBA Draft or returning for a final season.

It appears that Brown will test the waters and attend the pre-draft camp to see if he has a shot to get drafted, and if so, about where.

The NBA Early Entry Deadline is midnight on April 23, 2023, so we should know something soon.

The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen that wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility is May 31, 2023.