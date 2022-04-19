Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball signed Plano, Texas native Vince Sigona to the team this week.

Sigona was one of the best prep three-point shooters in the state of Texas. His 127 makes from beyond the arc during his junior season earned him the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 3-point championship.

“Vince is a combo guard who is a proven 3-point shooter and playmaker,” head coach Marlin said in a press release. “His work ethic, knowledge, and understanding of the game should enable him to have continued success as a Ragin’ Cajun. We are excited to add Vince to our roster.”

Sigona, who has now officially signed with the Ragin' Cajuns, announced his commitment last week.

Sigona earned All-State honors as a junior and again as a senior, helping Prestonwood Christian Academy to a district championship last season while averaging 17 points and 2.5 assists per game.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters

25 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time