Louisiana Signs Combo Guard Vince Sigona From Plano, Texas
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball signed Plano, Texas native Vince Sigona to the team this week.
Sigona was one of the best prep three-point shooters in the state of Texas. His 127 makes from beyond the arc during his junior season earned him the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 3-point championship.
“Vince is a combo guard who is a proven 3-point shooter and playmaker,” head coach Marlin said in a press release. “His work ethic, knowledge, and understanding of the game should enable him to have continued success as a Ragin’ Cajun. We are excited to add Vince to our roster.”
Sigona, who has now officially signed with the Ragin' Cajuns, announced his commitment last week.
Sigona earned All-State honors as a junior and again as a senior, helping Prestonwood Christian Academy to a district championship last season while averaging 17 points and 2.5 assists per game.
