Is Napier About to Hire Another Coach Away from UL?

UPDATE: 1/21/22 - 9:05 am - Coach Chris Couch has left UL and joined Florida.

(Original story) Is Florida head coach Billy Napier about to hire away another member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football staff?

According to a report from John Brice of Football Scoop, Napier expects to add Louisiana Special Teams Coordinator Chris Couch to his staff at Florida.

Per Brice's report, Couch would be leaving a coordinator job for a special teams analyst role at Florida.

Nothing has officially been announced by either program.

Couch is currently listed on Louisiana's website as a staff member, and he still has Special Teams Coordinator of Ragin' Cajun football listed on his Twitter profile.

A week ago, he retweeted a long snapper recruit who thanked him and UL for a scholarship offer.

Couch was hired as Louisiana's Special Teams Coordinator last spring after spending 5 seasons on Tulane's staff. Before that, he spent time on the staff at his alma mater Georgia Southern, among others.

Napier has hired a handful of his staff at Florida from UL, including strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara, wide receiver assistant David Doeker, strength and conditioning assistant Karmichael Dunbar, and several others.

Billy Napier

Three former Ragin' Cajun players who entered the transfer portal have committed to join Napier at Florida in offensive tackle O'Cyrus Torrence, running back Montrell Johnson, and offensive lineman Kam Waites.

