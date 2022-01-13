Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football coach Michael Desormeaux spoke to me yesterday about the transfer portal, and the thought process for a coach when a player decides to leave one program and enter another.

"If you really care about the kid, then you’re going to help them if that’s what they decide to do," said the coach of the 16th ranked Ragin' Cajuns, "But we have to look out for the betterment and the best interest of our team."

Desormeaux said Monday he did not anticipate any of six Ragin' Cajuns who entered the transfer portal to return to the program.

Today, Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Montrell Johnson announced his commitment to the University of Florida.

Johnson joins former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, RBs coach Jabbar Juluke and others with the Gators.

Johnson rushed for 838 yards on just 162 carries in 14 games last season, finishing second on the team in rushing behind Chris Smith.

Earlier this week, former UL safety Mekhi Garner announced he was committed to LSU.

Running back Emani Bailey is heading to TCU.

Every school is dealing with the transfer portal, and it isn't isolated to Louisiana.

Alabama just finished the season #2, and currently have 7 players in the TP (Transfer Portal).

As a whole, there are over 3000 student-athletes in the football transfer portal.

What is Louisiana's policy on the TP?

I asked coach Desormeaux, and while he didn't specify exact timelines, he offered a few hints.

"We have a consistent policy," said Desormeaux. "We're going to continue to do it that way because it gives them (player who entered the TP) time to think about what they want to do, but it gives us ample time to decide the strategy we will use going forward to replace the spot...if you compromise (from the timeline) one time, it'll create issues down the road."

Louisiana will go through spring workouts, ending with a spring game at Cajun Field in April.

The Cajuns are scheduled to open their 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Southeastern.

Worst Sports Team Nicknames Ever

Not-So-Nice Nicknames for 10 Louisiana Towns

Pro Wrestlers That Scared Me As A Kid

7 Worst Alcohol Hangovers

10 Best Pizza Toppings