Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football ended the regular season last Saturday with a crucial 41-13 road win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The victory was number six of the season for UL, giving them Bowl eligibility for a school-record fifth consecutive season.

As he has every Monday this football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show for a one-on-one interview.

Michael Desormeaux and Ragin' Cajun football team Photo by Benajmin R. Massey/UL Athletics loading...

Desormeaux opened up about the win, what a Bowl game means for this year's team, how informed he is about what Bowl game the team may play in, Lance Legendre's decision to move to wide receiver and his future at the position, the team's philosophy when it comes to physical practices, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here

