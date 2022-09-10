Louisiana Tops Eastern Michigan 49-21, Improve to 2-0

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday night, topping the Eastern Michigan Eagles by the score of in front of a home crowd at Cajun Field.

With the victory, Louisiana extended their NCAA nation-leading win streak to 15.

If split in half, tonight's contest felt like two different games.

The first half was a rough one for the home team, as the Cajuns struggled on offense, punting 5 times on 5 possessions.

A lightning delay with 3:14 to go in the 2nd quarter sent both teams to the locker room for an hour.

EMU added another touchdown at the end of the 2nd quarter, leading the Cajuns 14-0 after the first two quarters.

In the second half, Louisiana flipped the script, found a flow offensively, forced five turnovers, and scored a touchdown on every offensive possession.

“One thing we love about this team is they never fracture, they never panic, they just do what we ask them to do," explained head coach Michael Desormeaux. "I think that’s the mark of a really good team.”

Consider that the Cajuns had zero points and 73 total yards in the first two quarters, compared to 49 points and 383 total yards in the last two quarters, and it's clear it was a tale of two halves.

“It’s kind of a tale of two halves," explained Desormeaux. "Offensively, we couldn’t find our rhythm early. In the second half, we took some shots…the guys made some really good plays.”

The first Ragin' Cajun TD came on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Fields to Michael Jefferson.

It was followed up by the first turnover of the game when safety Brandon Bishop intercepted the Eagles.

From there, the momentum never stopped for Louisiana.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun official Twitter was busy.

“Defensively, those guys fly around and strike people and good things happen when you do that," said Desormeaux.

Louisiana's second-half performance was one for the ages.

“It was one of the best second-half efforts I’ve ever been a part of," noted Desormeaux.

Coach Desormeaux walks out of the tunnel

Quarterback Chandler Fields finished 10-21 with 3 touchdowns, while backup Ben Wooldridge was 12-13 for 2 touchdowns.

“I’ve said it from the beginning, I felt like we had two great quarterbacks in camp," noted Desormeaux. "I think people are starting to believe what we’ve been saying.”

Louisiana (2-0) travels to Houston next Saturday night for their first road game of the season in a matchup with the Rice Owls (1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30.

The radio pregame show begins on ESPN Lafayette at 4:30.

