Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Early Signing Class

Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2022/2023. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the this year's Louisiana Signing Class, the second under head coach Michael Desormeaux.

As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.

Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.