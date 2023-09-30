The No. 22 Florida Gators had a rough trip to Lexington on Saturday in an SEC match-up against the Kentucky Wildcats, and some of the more notable highlights aren't that great for the Gators.

The Gators had a lot of trouble stopping running back Ray Davis throughout the game, and it really showed on one particular play near their own goal line.

On first and goal, the Wildcats lined up, but there was a pretty obvious problem on television screens across America: Florida had 13 defenders on the field.

That's right - 13. As in, two more than are supposed to be on the field for a team at any given point. And, that still didn't stop Davis from making it into the endzone for his fourth touchdown of the day.

As of Saturday's game, the Gators have now lost 15 of their last 17 games away from the Swamp.

It's the Gators' second season under head coach Billy Napier, who previously had a successful run at the University of Louisiana. He left the Cajuns after building a successful program but has struggled so far in Gainesville to rebuild a program that has been underperforming in recent years.

There has been discussion in the college football world about whether or not Napier is in the hot seat at Florida after Saturday's game.

Their defense on Saturday, however, was simply unable to stop Davis, who ran for 280 yards in the WIldcats' outing against the Gators.

Florida will take on Vanderbilt next weekend.