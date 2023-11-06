COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KPEL News) - A Texas A&M defensive lineman has apologized after throwing a punch to an Ole Miss player's groin and getting ejected on Saturday.

Shemar Turner was ejected from the SEC rivalry game after he was caught throwing the right hook below the belt of Ole Miss offensive lineman Micah Pettus.

Get our free mobile app

The video shows Turner's helmet briefly getting caught between the offensive lineman's legs. Pettus is trying to step away from Turner with his hands up, indicating he's not still actively blocking Turner.

However, the defender was clearly frustrated, reared back, and threw the punch. His frustration and subsequent actions earned him an ejection from the game.

Turner has since apologized, doing so on his social media.

"I want to apologize for embarrassing myself, my family, and my team," Turner tweeted on Sunday. "My actions were unacceptable and stupid. I have to understand what teams are gonna try to do to get me out my game I let my emotions get the best of me won’t happen again period."

Texas A&M coach admitted that Turner's ejection hurt the team in a postgame interview.

"He's a great player and a great young man," Fisher said. "He'll learn from that. We'll make sure we get him right because he's got a great future in the game. It's a shame."

But still, it hurt.

"Momentum can change real quick," Fisher said. "You've just got to finish it."

Ole Miss ended up winning the game 38-35.

"That was a tremendous college football game," Fisher afterward. "Disappointing that we came out on the wrong end of it."

Get our free mobile app

"We've got to find a way to make one more play," he also said. "We've got to find a couple of inches and cure this problem."

2023 LSU Tigers Football Season In Review Gallery Credit: David Schultz