Mike Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, suffered a "personal health issue" at home Sunday and was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance, according to a university statement.

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition," the release stated, "and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been tapped to lead the football program while Leach is out.

Leach is finishing off his third season with the team, and told ESPN recently that he had been dealing with pneumonia for most of the season, but was getting better.

There has been a lot of reaction on social media to the news.

The Bulldogs are set to play the Illinois Fighting Illini just after the New Year in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. on January 2, 2023, on ESPN2.

Leach on the Mic

Perhaps known just as well for his moments in front of the mic as his coaching on the field, there are countless stellar clips of Leach being hilarious and keeping the atmosphere light, even on key game days.

Like his advice on drinking coffee.

And his advice for getting married.

But, even when he's not on the mic, he's still an entertaining guy to watch on the field.

All across Mississippi and throughout the SEC, prayers are definitely going up for Coach Leach.

