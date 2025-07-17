New $50 Million TCU Sports Facility Has a Room That Snows Inside

(KPEL-FM) - TCU isn't making it rain, they're making it snow!

Texas Christian University, TCU, has a new jaw-dropping sports facility called the Simpson Family Restoration and Wellness Center that cost a staggering $50 million.

As you can imagine, the facility has everything a student athlete could ever dream for, and then some.

And by "and then some" I mean the new TCU facility has a snow room.

Yes, a room where it snows inside.

New TCU Athletic Facility Snow Room

According to brobible.com, in February of 2024 construction began on TCU's new state-of-the-art athletic facility called Simpson Family Restoration and Wellness Center.

The $50 million construction project focused on renovating the school's indoor training facility and weight rooms, a new Football Performance Center, and other upgrades to the old facility.

What has everyone talking is something else the $50 million project has introduced to the Horned Frogs...a snow room.

From brobible.com -

The Snow Room, which can hold 8-to-10 athletes, stays at sub-freezing temperatures at all hours of the day to assist in the post-practice and workout recovery process. It also features literal snow flurries and the flurries are purple to match the school colors. Pretty cool.

What Is A Snow Room?

An athletic snow room, also called a snow therapy room or snow cabin, is a cold recovery room used in sports and wellness facilities, designed to recreate a snowy environment.

The purpose is to aid muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and improve circulation.

Athletes often go from a sauna, hot tub, or steam room directly into the snow room.

The idea behind a snow room is that it's less shocking than a cold plunge.

According to brobible.com, snow rooms are typically kept at around 14°F to 21°F.

