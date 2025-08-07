Texas Longhorns Voted ‘Best Helmet’ in College Football

Austin, Texas (KPEL-FM) - As we gear up for another exciting season of College Football, the big question is, who's going to win the National Championship this year?

Another very important question being asked is, what team has the best helmet in all of College Football?

The same college who currently takes the number one spot on the USA Today Coaches Poll also takes the number one spot on the list of "The Best Helmets In College Football".

University Of Texas At Austin

Founded in 1883, UT Austin now hosts nearly 54,000 students, making it the UT system’s largest college.

The University of Texas at Austin is a distinguished institution with rich tradition, academic excellence, and strong research.

According to wikipedia.com, UT Austin invests approximately $1.06 billion annually in research.

In addition to being a premier University academically, the University of Texas is also an SEC powerhouse athletically and is poised to have what could be a Championship Football season this year.

Best Helmets In College Football

The gang over brobible.com have put together their list of "The 10 Best Helmets In College Football Today".

From brobible.com -

College football is full of legendary helmets, but some more than others have stood the test of time and stand out as the best of the best. With that said, we’re counting down the top 10 helmets in college football today.

Here's how their top 10 list shakes out:

10. Oklahoma Sooners

9. Pitt Panthers

8. Florida Gators

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Florida State Seminoles

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

4. LSU Tigers

3. Miami Hurricanes

2. Michigan Wolverines

And, their number one pick is...

1. Texas Longhorns

From brobible.com -

"Texas first adopted the white helmet with an orange longhorn logo in 1961 and, while it has made some tiny tweaks, the look has remained largely unchanged in the 60-plus years since."

Hook em Horns!

Read more at brobible.com.