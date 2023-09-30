RUSTON, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle is out after stomping on an opponent's helmet during a Friday night game against the University of Texas-El Paso.

"Coach Cumbie and I met with Brevin Randle today and informed him that he has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the incident during last night's game versus UTEP," Louisiana Tech athletic director Dr. Eric Wood said in a statement on Saturday.

Video of the incident was seen and replayed during the television broadcast of the game Friday night on CBS. Randle is clearly seen stepping hard on a downed player's head as he's walking away from the play.

Wood added in his statement that Randle "acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequence of that action."

"Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in that moment," he added.

Tech won the game 24-10, but the incident caught on camera has been the highlight that has had social media in an uproar since it happened. But while the move didn't draw a penalty flag, it did catch the attention of football fans and journalists across the country.

"#6 should never play a down of football again," Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Stomping on the neck of a downed player? Repulsive."

"As cheap as they come. Not sure you can do anything besides kick him off the team for that," one writer at Barstool Sports added. "Not much else to say but there's no football move here, just an intent to injure. Bad all around."

Louisiana Tech will play their next game, sans Randle, at home on Thursday night against the WKU Hilltoppers.