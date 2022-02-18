Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Athletics received a $1 million donation from Home Bank earlier this week which will help with the highly-anticipated renovation of Cajun Field.

When will Cajun Field renovations be complete? How different will it look?

Dr. Bryan Maggard, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun VP of Intercollegiate Athletics (Director of Athletics), joined our airwaves this morning to discuss the matter with me, as well as the state of UL athletics, detail the current holdup of three CUSA schools leaving for the Sun Belt, coach hiring processes, the start of UL baseball season and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen to the entire interview here.

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs

The Best Robe-isms

The 14 Former Cajuns Who Played MLB