Appalachian State Makes Embarrassing Mistake Involving Hall of Famer

Appalachian State Makes Embarrassing Mistake Involving Hall of Famer

Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

Appalachian State football is having a moment in the spotlight.

After defeating Texas A&M on the road the weekend before last, ESPN's famed College Gameday hosted their show from the App State campus in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday.

The students and fanbase did not disappoint.

On top of that, the Mountaineers won their game against Troy on a dramatic walk-off hail mary.

The reverse emotion of the game-winning radio call was a Troy sorority.

For as good of a day Saturday was for Appalachian State, they were responsible for one embarrassing mistake.

Despite winning multiple FCS National Championships before moving up to FBS, the most noteworthy victory in the history of App State football was a 2007 upset win at #5 Michigan.

The game ended with a blocked field goal attempt by safety Corey Lynch.

Lynch is one of the greatest players in program history.

He was a three-time All-American and three-time National Champion with the Mountaineers.

Get our free mobile app

Corey Lynch went on to play 5 seasons in the NFL. He was honored by his alma mater during Saturday's game.

There was just one problem.

App State put up an image of Pro Football Hall of Famer and current San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Corey Lynch himself commented on the snafu via his Instagram page.

If you're wondering if they look alike, the answer is no.

Corey Lynch (Photo by Getty Images)
loading...
John Lynch (Photo by via Getty Images)
loading...

An honest mistake, but an embarrassing one considering Corey Lynch is an all-time great Mountaineer.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name

Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.
Filed Under: app state, appalachian state, appalachian state mountaineers, corey lynch, john lynch
Categories: National Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL