Atlantic Comes Alive With Tropical Systems, But Is Louisiana At Risk?

After an extremely quiet August, the Atlantic has woken up with a start right at the peak of the hurricane season.

Last week, Danielle formed as the first named storm in two months - the first time we've had a quiet July and August in 60 years - and recently became a hurricane, though it is in the very northern Atlantic and poses no risk at all to the U.S. coast.

Danielle's formation has been followed by Earl, a tropical storm in the mid-Atlantic. However, like Danielle it will be turning and heading north, likely avoiding most, if not all, of the east coast.

There are two more disturbances out in the Atlantic making their way westward, however.

The first of these disturbances is a mass of disorganized storms, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Disorganized showers and thunderstorms persist from the Cabo Verde Islands southwestward several hundred miles in association with a broad area of low pressure," the NHC explained. "Environmental conditions are conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development late this week."

Tropical disturbance, September 6, 2022. (Via National Hurricane Center) First tropical disturbance, September 6, 2022. (Via National Hurricane Center) loading...

The other disturbance is freshly forming over the African mainland and will be heading across the Atlantic in the not-too-distant future. It is "forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic in a day or two," the NHC said. "Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for some slow development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic."

Tropical disturbance, September 6, 2022. (Via National Hurricane Center) Second tropical disturbance, September 6, 2022. (Via National Hurricane Center) loading...

The first of these disturbances has a 40 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours, but that increases to 60 percent chance over the next five days. Both systems are still very disorganized.

Currently, Louisiana is under no threat from tropical activity, but it is certainly not time to get complacent.