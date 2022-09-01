Tropical Storm Danielle has formed deep in the northern Atlantic, making it the first tropical system in two months to get a name.

The last time the tropics have gone two months without a named storm was in 1941.

Danielle is expected to continue northward, completely avoiding the United States. It's projected path has it completely avoiding land through its lifespan.

Tropical Storm Danielle's projected path. (National Hurricane Center)

However, the tropics are still active, with one system, Invest 91L, looking at a possibility of development over the next several days. However, dry air and wind shear seem to be the biggest threats to its development, with the storm looking fairly disorganized, according to various meteorological reports.

Invest 91L as of September 1, 2022. (National Hurricane Center)

Here is the National Hurricane Center update on this system.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands have recently decreased in coverage. Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

Several models show an initial path toward Florida but then trending northward and possibly avoiding landfall in the United States, at least early on.

Currently, there is no system posing a threat to Louisiana, but we are now in the peak of the hurricane season.