Atlantic Hurricane Season: Storm Names for 2022

Weather experts are considering changing the dates of hurricane season but for now, the Atlantic hurricane season is upon us and the official start date is June 1, 2022 and will go through November 30, 2022. This year the National Hurricane Center's list of names for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season includes names from Alex to Walter.

Forecasters name a storm when it strengthens to "tropical" or "subtropical". Weather experts start at the beginning of the list and move down the list as storms develop throughout the season.

Weather systems are named when they become a tropical depression. They can graduate to a tropical storm and then to a hurricane, keeping their given name throughout the life of the storm.

Storm names are presented by the World Meteorological Organization. The organization is very conscientious in making sure the names used are non-controversial.

Alex



Bonnie



Colin



Danielle



Earl



Fiona



Gaston



Hermine



Ian



Julia



Karl



Lisa



Martin



Nicole



Owen



Paula



Richard



Shary



Tobias



Virginie



Walter

Storms were first named in 1953 and to date, 94 names have been retired. In 2020, there were so many storms, forecasters ran out of names.

The worst hurricanes in history:

The Great Hurricane of 1780



Mitch



Galveston Hurricane of 1900



Maria



Katrina



1935 Florida Keys Labor Day Hurricane



Gilbert



Camille



Ivan



Sandy



Hugo



Harvey



Dorian



Andrew



Michael

The most expensive hurricane in U.S. history was Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Katrina first made landfall on the Florida coast and went on to hit the Louisiana-Mississippi coastline as a Category 3 hurricane.

(science.howstuffworks.com, national hurricane center, nola.com)