Welsh native and Former Carencro Football Coach Lance Guidry Named the New Defensive Coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes

Lance Guidry has made quite the name for himself as a defensive coach. The Welsh Native and Greyhound graduate has gone on to become one of college football’s best defensive gurus. The former McNeese defensive star became known as one of the top defensive minds in the country as he led his Marshall defense to a top ranking. He made headlines this offseason by taking a DC job at Tulane. As news broke earlier today, he is making headlines once more that he will be leaving Tulane after just one month to join Miami as their defensive coordinator.

After his all-conference career with McNeese, Guidry began his coaching career in the Acadiana area. He started at Leesville as the defensive backs coach in 1995-96 seasons before heading over to coach the Carencro Bears secondary in 1997 and leaving after the 1999 season. He would return to Carencro to serve as the coach of the Bears from 2005-2007. He went on to serve multiple stents as the DB coach for McNeese before being named their head coach in 2015.

Guidry was eventually let go as the Cowboys' head coach and began to further make a name for himself as a defensive coordinator. He spent time with the Lions of Southeastern before coaching up a 2022 Thundering Herd defense to a top ranking. He made headlines this offseason when he took the defensive coordinator job at Tulane, who showed a lot of promise this year after they went on the beat a highly ranked USC team in the Cotton Bowl.

Guidry hasn't been the Tulane DC for two months but he is on the move again, and this time it’s to a highly recognized power five program in Miami. Guidry will be replacing Kevin Steele who left the program to become the new DC for Alabama. Congratulations to Coach Guidry and we wish you all the best.

