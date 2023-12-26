Auction Winner Finds Human Remains in Louisiana Storage Unit

A man who recently won a storage auction in Slidell, Louisiana, made a gruesome discovery as he was going through the contents of the unit. He found what appeared to be human remains.

On Saturday, December 23, the man won the belongings of an abandoned storage unit in an auction at a St. Tammany Parish facility.

At some point after his win, the man discovered what appeared to be a skull among the contents of the unit.

On Tuesday, December 26, Dr. Charles Preston with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office received a call from the man regarding his findings. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office contacted him to confirm the human origin of the skull.

The skull was turned over to Dr. Preston as deputies continue to investigate the situation. Dr. Preston has confirmed the authenticity of the skull as well.

Preston said his office will work in collaboration with the Louisiana State University FACES Laboratory and the Louisiana Attorney General's Office to determine the identity of the individual.

The sheriff's office says they are the lead investigating agency in the case.

There were no further details released at this time but we will update this story if and when new information becomes available.