Police in Slidell, Louisiana are urging residents to avoid travel, following what is believed to be a tornado touching down during severe storms that moved through the area early Wednesday (Apr. 10). The call for caution comes after a distressing live stream posted by the Slidell police depicted a tornado sighting near Pontchartrain Drive, particularly close to a local McDonald's restaurant.

The intensity of the storms that swept across Louisiana led to significant damage, with police reports confirming that several businesses suffered direct impacts. Slidell's Mayor, Greg Cromer, pinpointed Old Spanish Trail as "the epicenter of the destruction," detailing the aftermath that includes numerous trees and power lines down, contributing to the hazardous conditions on the roads.

Mayor Cromer also revealed that individuals were trapped in their vehicles at the height of the chaotic weather event but have fortunately been rescued. The authorities continue to stress the importance of staying clear of the affected area to facilitate emergency response efforts and prevent further injuries.

Now, the focus shifts to assessing the full extent of the damage and beginning the recovery process. This is a developing situation and updates will be provied as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, residents are advised to follow the guidance of local officials and first responders, staying informed through reliable sources and ensuring the safety of their families, neighbors, and loved ones.