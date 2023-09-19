ERATH, La. (KPEL News) - The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is working with local emergency responders to put out a fire that has gotten out of control in Erath.

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillion's office, deputies responded to a call made around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to a field fire on Wilmur Road in Erath, which had spread quickly due to the drought conditions that have affected south Louisiana.

Wilmer Road is currently closed off to traffic while attempts to extinguish the fire continue, his office said.

One post on social media shared photos near the scene.

At this time, three subjects who were using an open-flame propane torch, which caused the grass to ignite, were arrested. Those men are:

James M Segura IV, 61

Jason J. Romero, 37

Maxie Boudoin Jr., 69

Once the fire is contained, the sheriff's office said, the road will be opened again.

