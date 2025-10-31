BAKER, LA (KPEL) — A young girl who went missing from the Baker area was found a thousand miles away from home, alive in her kidnapper's basement, hidden in a box.

But before the teen was found, a multi-state search and investigation was launched.

According to WBRZ, the U.S Marshals Service was contacted by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit on October 24 regarding a missing 13-year-old girl who had been snapchatting a 26-year-old online.

This was confirmed by the victim when authorities found her in a box covered with a sheet.

The first arrest was made on the 27th, in New Orleans, after an unnamed 62-year-old admitted to being with the missing girl at the Greyhound Bus Station in Baton Rouge before she traveled to D.C. and has since been arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Following this encounter, the 13-year-old was with another 62-year-old man, Ronald Smith, who was arrested on Kidnapping charges in Columbus, Georgia.

At the Greyhound Bus Station in Washington, D.C., a woman approached the girl asking if she needed help. The girl then messaged 26-year-old Ki-Shawn Crumity that she was bringing a 'friend' with her.

WBRZ is reporting that an affidavit from Pittsburgh authorities provided insight into what took place in the home when she arrived with the woman from the bus station.

On the first night, the girl was given edibles and alcohol, and they all shared a bed.

Crumity also admitted to the victim that he knew he would get in trouble because she was a runaway.

The victim told authorities that she was sexually assaulted, sometimes twice a day, during the week she was there. Crumity also confessed to assaulting her multiple times prior to the home being raided on Thursday.

Now, Crumity has been charges with charged with trafficking in individuals, statutory sexual assault of a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and corruption of minors. More charges are pending.

According to the Marshals Service, the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could be made.