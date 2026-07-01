LAFAYETTE, La. — AOC Community Media has named Jamie Angelle as its next executive director, putting a familiar face from Acadiana broadcasting and Lafayette city-parish government at the helm of the region’s nonprofit public access media center.

AOC board president John Pastor said Angelle’s mix of journalism, government, and civic experience is what stood out to the board. Pastor pointed to that combination as the reason board members believe Angelle can push AOC further into digital media arts, community broadcasting, media education, and civic engagement work across the region.

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Who Is Jamie Angelle?

Angelle isn’t new to a camera or a microphone. He spent years as a working broadcaster in Acadiana before moving into government communications. He was the morning anchor and weather forecaster for KLAF-TV/KADN-TV from 2017 to 2019, then moved to KATC-TV as a reporter from 2019 to 2020, according to a biography posted alongside Guillory’s own media ventures.

Earlier in his career, he worked as an assignment editor at KATC and as a reporter at KVHP-TV in Lake Charles. He also spent 13 years in the United States Army before his television and government career. Angelle is a native of St. Martin Parish.

He also spent a stint co-anchoring “Acadiana’s Morning News” on KPEL 96.5, joining in July 2024 and departing the show in July 2025.

Angelle also served as deputy chief of staff under former Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Before that, he held the title of chief communications officer at Lafayette Consolidated Government, giving him a firsthand view of how local government, media, and public communication intersect in Acadiana.

That resume gives him a rare vantage point in Acadiana media: he’s worked both sides of the camera and both sides of a government press release, and he’s spent years learning how the region’s media landscape actually operates day to day.

A Media Center With Deep Roots in Acadiana

AOC Community Media has operated in Lafayette since 1982, making it one of the longer-running institutions of its kind in the state. The nonprofit runs two television channels, reachable on Cox Communications 15 and 16 or LUS Fiber 3 and 4, along with a podcast network and production studios that local residents, schools, nonprofits, and government bodies use to create and distribute non-commercial content.

AOC describes its core purpose as building a more informed, media-literate Acadiana through hands-on production access, technology training, and community education. The center also carries Lafayette City Council and Parish Council meetings for public viewing.

Leadership Change Follows Turbulent Stretch for AOC

Angelle replaces Michael Messerly, who resigned as executive director last year. Messerly’s tenure had grown contentious by early 2025, when AOC volunteers used a board meeting to raise questions about the organization’s finances and staffing after learning of a lawsuit the nonprofit had filed against a longtime producer, Jacob White.

Court records showed AOC filed suit against White in December 2023, accusing him of trespassing on AOC property and harassing employees after his termination. White maintained he was fired for speaking out about staffing shortages at the center, according to a report from KATC covering the board meeting where the dispute became public.

A judge sided with AOC in December, ordering White to have no further interactions with the organization.

Angelle takes over with that legal matter resolved and a board directive to grow AOC’s work in digital media arts, community broadcasting, and civic engagement across Acadiana.

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