BATON ROUGE, La. — If you drive I-12 through Denham Springs, something new is watching the road, and this time, it might actually help. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has put its first AI-powered queue detection system into service on the interstate, a camera-based technology that spots slowdowns earlier than traditional sensors and gives operators more time to respond before backups turn dangerous.

DOTD officials called it a first for Louisiana’s road network.

“This is the first unique camera system that we have for traffic detection,” a DOTD official told WBRZ. “This is really our first opportunity to utilize this leading-edge technology in the state of Louisiana.”

Get our free mobile app

Baton Rouge Already Has a Traffic Problem

The deployment comes as Baton Rouge continues to rank among the most congested metros in the country. The INRIX 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard places the city 28th in the nation for congestion, with drivers losing an average of 41 hours a year sitting in traffic, costing roughly $755 per driver. That’s not a number people are disputing.

“Especially lately, it seemed to be kind of a hindrance in the morning times when I’m coming over to get to where I need to go,” one commuter told WBRZ. “The commute just seems to be slower here recently, and it’s getting congested, especially in the afternoons.”

I-12 through Denham Springs is a heavy-traffic corridor for Livingston Parish commuters and anyone traveling between Baton Rouge and the north shore. One wreck, one stalled vehicle, and traffic backs up fast. That’s exactly the scenario this system is built to catch before it compounds.

What “AI” Actually Means Here

The word “AI” tends to set off alarm bells, so DOTD was clear about what this system is and is not. The cameras read vehicle speeds and track how frequently cars are passing a given point. There is no facial recognition, no license plate logging, no personal data collection.

“AI is a really broad term,” a DOTD official said. “In this case, the cameras are simply detecting vehicle speeds and traffic frequency.”

When the system spots a queue forming, meaning vehicles are approaching stopped or near-stopped traffic and beginning to stack up, it flags the situation for traffic operators faster than conventional roadside sensors would. That earlier warning gives operators more time to push updates to electronic message signs, contact law enforcement, and get ahead of the backup before it reaches a dangerous length.

The safety case for this is real. Rear-end crashes into unexpected stopped traffic are among the most common and preventable types of interstate accidents. Getting a warning sign up sooner can make the difference between a driver who adjusts speed in time and one who doesn’t.

This Isn’t DOTD’s First Attempt at Queue Detection

The underlying concept isn’t new to the department. DOTD deployed an earlier version of queue detection technology along I-20 in Bossier and Caddo parishes during that corridor’s major rehabilitation project. That system used radar sensors paired with digital message boards to warn drivers of slowing or stopped traffic ahead of a construction zone.

The I-12 system uses AI-driven camera analysis instead of radar, which DOTD says provides better detection capability. It is the department’s first deployment of camera-based AI for traffic management on Louisiana’s interstates.

What Comes Next

DOTD has not announced plans to extend the technology to other corridors, but the I-12 deployment is described as Louisiana’s entry into AI-assisted traffic management. How the system performs on one of the state’s busiest stretches will shape whether similar technology spreads to other high-congestion routes.

Drivers looking for real-time conditions statewide can check the 511LA system, which covers interstates and state highways and is accessible online or by dialing 511 from any phone.

You May Also Like...