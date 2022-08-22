DWI arrests tend to raise eyebrows because of the serious nature of them.

Someone getting behind the vehicle impaired can be incredibly dangerous not only for that person but for other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians in the area.

But when a lawmaker gets charged with DWI that really bothers, and even angers, people. Whether it's fair or not, legislators are scrutinized more heavily when they break the law, in part, because they help to write our laws.

Well, a state representative from Baton Rouge is accused of driving while impaired. Early Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop A officers say they noticed a reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers say the driver was speeding at a high rate on East Boyd Drive, causing a burnout with the vehicle. Officers then pulled over the vehicle to find 40-year-old Larry Selders to be the driver.

Larry Selders, house.louisiana.gov Larry Selders, house.louisiana.gov loading...

Troopers suspected impairment so they conducted a series of standardized field sobriety tests. After Selders was subsequently arrested for Driving While Impaired (1st Offense), Reckless Operation, and Driving Under Suspension, Selders registered over the legal limit after taking a chemical breath test at the LSU Police Department. Selders was then taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for fingerprinting and was released on summons.

State Police released the following message via press release:

Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

Many times lawmakers or other elected officials are arrested, questions of special treatment arise. As you will read below, many people are expressing that doubt based on how Selders has been handled so far.

Facebook Screenshot loading...

Selders, a Democrat, was elected to the position in 2019. When he is not in Baton Rouge serving in the Louisiana Legislature, he is listed as a social worker.

