(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Employees of a Baton Rouge gym complained to officials, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating their claims against a man accused of public indecency, according to a report by Louisiana First News.

Deputies began investigating after employees reported three separate occasions on which they had encountered the suspect.

The incidents they spoke of happened on April 14, May 1, and August 15 of this year.

The First Alleged Incident

According to law enforcement officials, a deputy spoke to one of the employees who works at the gym about the situation that unfolded on April 14. According to the deputy, the woman stated that she left work to get into her car to head home, and the suspect was parked next to her vehicle.

She says the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Smith, had the driver's side window open on his vehicle and exposed his genitals to the woman. She says she told him to leave.

The employee was able to get a picture of the man's license plate as he was leaving.

The Second Alleged Incident

The second incident, according to another employee, happened on May 1.

This employee, a teenager, told the deputy that Smith was parked in his SUV, and he appeared to be pleasuring himself.

The Third Alleged Incident

The employee who spoke about the first incident says that on August 15, another incident happened.

The woman reports that the man was observed masturbating again in the parking lot in front of the gym.

The deputy who responded spoke to Smith, who claimed he was in the parking lot because he was going to a job interview.

Smith was let go as there was no surveillance of the man exposing himself.

According to Louisiana First reporting, the two gym employees say there were also similar incidents that happened that were not reported.

Both of the employees were able to pick out Justin Smith from a photo lineup.

What Charges Is The Man Facing?

The man was arrested on the following charges:

One Count of Stalking

One Count of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

One Count of Obscenity

The man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, September 9.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.