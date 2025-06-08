BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge man is in huge trouble after federal prosecutors say he ran an underground business selling fake documents that helped people buy cars, apply for loans, and even get out of work with phony doctor’s notes.

According to a report from WAFB, Tommie Hart is accused of manufacturing and selling forged Social Security cards, bank statements, utility bills, passports, and more documents that could be used to “bypass complex governmental requirements.”

Fake Docs for Credit, Cars, and Time Off Work

Prosecutors claim Hart sold at least six fake Social Security cards between April and July 2022. But it wasn’t just ID cards—Hart allegedly produced a variety of official-looking paperwork, including W-2s, check stubs, and doctor’s excuses. His documents were designed to appear legitimate enough to help people qualify for credit, lease homes, or purchase vehicles under fraudulent identities.

Authorities also say Hart used a website to advertise his services. The site had a legal disclaimer calling the items "digital novelty products," but prosecutors say the marketing made it clear the documents could be used for real-life applications like applying for loans and credit.

Online Business Busted

Federal agents have since seized the website, which is believed to be connected to Hart’s document-selling operation. While it remains unclear how many people used his services, his alleged client base appears to have reached far beyond Baton Rouge.

And in true Louisiana fashion, the internet had jokes. Comment sections lit up with readers tagging people they thought were next, including one viral comment: “A lot of people’s heart dropped when they saw the headline. Everyone automatically thought it was Whatchamacallit.”

Another added, “Out of all the charges I bet it was the doctor’s excuses that got him.”

What Happens Next?

Hart’s case is currently pending in federal court, and no trial date has been set. If convicted, he could face years behind bars and significant fines for identity fraud and other federal offenses.

As for the fake doctor’s notes, you might want to ask for a real one next time.