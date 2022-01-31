‘I Know You Lying': Man Goes Viral for Interview After Baton Rouge Massage Parlor Prostitution Bust

Over the weekend, news of a massage parlor prostitution bust in Baton Rouge produced an eyewitness interview that is currently going viral.

According to a post from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, multiple arrests were made stemming from a months-long investigation into complaints of an organized prostitution ring being operated at local massage parlors in East Baton Rouge Parish.

As police executed the search warrants related to the alleged prostitution sting, one local man was there to see it all go down—even though he didn't realize what was happening at the time.

WAFB's Lester Duhe posted an interview with Derrick Stewart, who gave a colorful description of how the scene unfolded near one of the massage parlors involved in the prostitution ring investigation.

Derrick even commented on his video, adding that he wasn't going to the parlor, but instead on his way to work.

Facebook Facebook loading...

After many viewers noticed, he also made a point to say that he didn't have anything to do with the "passion mark" on his neck.

As the numbers on Derrick's testimony continue to go up, he may be the first local viral news video of 2022.