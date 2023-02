Shreveport Human Trafficking Sting Lands 11 in Jail

The Shreveport Police Department conducted an operation on February 3rd, 2023, to combat Human Trafficking in our area. The operation resulted in eleven arrests of individuals for prostitution-related offenses.

Below is the list of offenders arrested:

1. Gregory Chatman (12/17/67)/ Soliciting Prostitution

2. Richard Williams (413/74) / Soliciting Prostitution

3. Devon Persley (3/9/97) / Soliciting Prostitution

4. Dangelo Hill (12/30/86) /Soliciting Prostitution

5. Saterrance Sloan (1/8/84) /Soliciting Prostitution

6. Valle Young (3/10/68)/Soliciting Prostitution

7. Brandon Atkins (12/7/84) /Soliciting Prostitution

8. Aleya Cooper (3/11/87)/ Prostitution, Possession Marijuana -Possession Sch IV

9. Keandrea Johnson (1/3/95)/Prostitution

10. Jada Mobley (8/5/98)/Prostitution

11. Trazhan Prox (3/16/95)/Prostitution

If you suspect human trafficking of someone you know please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Booking Photos unavailable due to law changes of 2022

