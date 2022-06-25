This Just Might Be the Most ‘Louisiana’ Thing You’ve Ever Seen
We're trying to be tactful, but as you know, here in the great state of Louisiana, we don't always think things all the way through and this is a perfect (and hilarious) example of just that!
I don't know about you, but this falls into the category of you can't make this stuff up. This may be worse than the story about the Gorilla Glue Girl from New Orleans. And speaking of New Orleans, this is where you can find this display of stunning intelligence. For your amusement, I present to you, the New Orleans inflatable water slide designed to maim!
Now, we know it's hot out and we'd love to have a water slide of our own, but shouldn't one think about proper placement before going to all of the trouble of setting one up? Traditionally, Florida is the 'butt' of jokes regarding out-of-control ignorance but said waterslide set up on the neutral ground in the middle of Orleans Avenue in New Orleans is clearly a vision of brilliance.
Not only is it wedged in between trees making it hard to get into, it exits directly onto the street, and also has a guaranteed sterilization program situated at the end in the form of a rather large pole. Let's just hope there aren't street car tracks underneath that neutral ground. To make matters worse, if you zoom in, you can see it's called 'Wipe Out.' Wipe out, indeed!
Looks like fun after a few too many hurricanes if it isn't taken out by a stray bullet first. Just remember to grab a helmet and a jock strap before you begin your shenanigans.