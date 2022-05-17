Lafayette Student’s Poem Is The Best Thing You’ll Read Today

Poetry. Some love it. Some loathe it. Others don't get it.

No matter how you feel about verse, a Lafayette student's creative lines will have your rolling on the floor laughing.

On Monday, Abby Reed posted a photo of her son William's recent class assignment to Facebook. William is a sixth-grader at St. Genevieve School. Based on the headline he put on his loose-leaf sheet of paper, his English teacher assigned him the task of writing a free verse poem.

William did not disappoint.

Abby E. Reed/Facebook

It reads:

The bird high in the sky

Got shot by a guy

The bird hit the ground THUD!

The bird got stuck in the mud

The hunter claps BAM!

And says I'm gonna eat this with ham

William's poem left several of his mother's friends (this writer included) in stitches after reading it.

Abby E. Reed/Facebook

Come to find out, William isn't a one-hit wonder. He has at least one other poem that's just as hysterical as the the first.

Abby E. Reed/Facebook

It reads:

Bashful Bussin' Bananas

sleep under a cabana

they wake up, one hits a split

the other gets hit

they pulled a baby off the tree and named it Brianna

Little William channeled his inner E. E. Cummings by using mostly lowercase letters in writing his near-limerick.

William's love for writing and English doesn't fall far too far from the tree. His grandmother, Claire Reed, was an elementary school teacher for nearly three decades, so we're certain he grew up around books.

Well done, William! Well done!

