Make a T-Shirt of Your Last Text: Which of These Text Messages Would You Wear?
"You Have to Wear Your Last Text on a T-Shirt. What Does it Say?" is what we asked Lafayette online. We read everything from sweet to not safe for work. Everything from "Menopause sucks." to "Ok my love. I hope you have a great day".
Here are what some t-shits around Lafayette might say if we took the last text message from cellphones around Acadiana and used them to make t-shirts.
"No man has figured out what goes on in a woman's head." -Paul A.
"I love you." -Samara S.
"Stopped by Randy's for a drink. Love you." -Chris H.
"Mais La." -Debora H.
Good morning sexy. -Beverly L.
"Fall for Jesus." -Arlene M.
"Thanks for the seafood stew." -Sarah K.
"...the day you wouldn't let me sit by you on the boar." -Ashlee R.
"Drink up podnuh! Are you there for work?" -Shane L.
"Good luck at your dentist appointment" -Ivy M.
Quit listening to what they say and start watching what they do. -Terri L.
"Chimney going up!" -Mary R.
"Are you stupid?" -Edward S.
"Read that better when you are home." -Charlotte D.
"Made it to work. I love you." -Lori S.
"perf!" -Alexa T.
Good Lord people are stupid. -Della K.
"I'm not going tomorrow night. I have a toothache." -Kelie C.
"Who goes first, carpenters or plumbers?" -Lynn D.
"Mom wants to know how much money she has left in her account." -Tanya E.
"We need to laugh." -Sue D.
"THE SQUEEZE KIND!!!" -Miyo M.
I'm about to break my car horn today. -Arturo T.
"Wordle 312 3/6" -Nichole D.
"It's Official." -Donna S.
"I need one of those coffee makers." -Shannon M.
"Sorry I have people here." -Catherine F.
Oh holy sh**. What did you do???? -Stephen F.
Now if you were going to wear a t-shirt with only one of these text messages, which one would it be?
Thanks to everyone who shared their private text messages with us. This was fun!