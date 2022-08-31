Disable the Typing Bubbles in iMessage, Here’s How to do That

The typing bubbles on a message screen To the person anticipating a text reply they are an assurance that their message has been read and the reader is about to respond. To the sender of the message they are often viewed as a sign that "the pressure to respond is on". That's because a lot of people view the amount of time the "bubbles" appear on the screen should be equal or at least equivalent to the length of the message replied.

How many times have you stared at the bubbles on your phone's screen for what seems like an eternity to only get a reply of "okay" or some jacked-up emoji that you don't understand? Here's what the "P" means.

If only there was a way to disable those bubbles that cause others to leap to conclusions. But alas, there isn't any official way, at least according to Apple, the makers of the iPhone, to make that happen. But, there are some workarounds you might want to try if the bubble issue is just too much for you to take.

Some tech experts say you can eliminate the problem by simply disabling iMessage. But then you'd have those awful green texts and we know that the "green texts" are looked down on by Apple users. No, really it's a fact.

Another suggestion would be to slip your phone into airplane mode while you're responding to a message. That way the Apple servers won't know what you're up to until you take the phone off airplane mode and quickly hit send.

A third method to avoid the aggravation of the typing bubble is to start a new message thread altogether. The bubbles don't appear when you send a new message so if you restart the thread there will be no bubbles to cause judgement.

A fourth option you might choose is to let Siri, Apple's voice assistant, send the message to you. If you have Siri set up on your phone you can actually dictate your reply to "her" and she will send the message sans the bubbles.

Option five is a little sneaky. Put your finger on the last message you sent. This will open the message for you to edit. You can edit your reply or type a whole new reply in the space provided and then hit send, Again there will be no bubbles.

Option six is to text friends the "dad way". What's the "dad way"? Well, you just wait a while, a long while, like more than 15 minutes to reply. The iPhone won't see this as a reply but as more of a new message and it won't throw up the bubbles on the screen. However, the delay in response time will drive members of your family, especially the female members of your family bonkers.

Actually, now that I have ambled through all of these different options the typing bubbles don't seem to be that big of a deal to me anymore. But for those who like to maintain a sense of decorum whilst texting, I guess they could come in handy.

I wonder if the first Americans ever had this kind of an issue when they were sending messages via smoke back in the olden days? Probably not. They probably were a lot less stressed too.

Hey, make sure you try all of these options soon because most of them could become obsolete by the time the next IOS update comes out. In the meantime you can gnaw on these other items you spent a fortune on that are now nothing more than high-tech paperweights.