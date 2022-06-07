“Callin’ Oates” Hotline STILL Works

Why on earth would somebody want to call a phone number to hear a Hall & Oates song? You know why? Sometimes, you just gotta go old school.

It's Real Alright

The need to press a button to make something happen is timeless. Music is timeless. Daryl Hall & John Oates are timeless. That's why the desire to call the "Callin' Oates" hotline at (719) 26-OATES (266-2837) is killing you. You know that when you call, you will be in control. Young or old, control and power with a payoff excites us.

First, you dial the number. A computerized female voice will answer. She will tell you what numbers to press to hear one of four Hall & Oates songs. (Remember the Nokia cell phone we referred to as the "brick" a hundred years ago, lol? It came loaded with a Nora Jones song. The Hall & Oates song you select will sound kinda like that, maybe worse.)

With Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify and other music services, you would think there would be absolutely zero need for a Hall and Oates hotline and that no one would EVER call it. Any person with normal brain activity would think that way in 2022. The fact is, thousands of people still call it every day. Humans like to press buttons, remember. And we like to have something happen when we do.

So the next time you're in the mood to visit the past (that still works today), check out the "Callin' Oates" hotline. Great memories of the past will flood your body with endorphins and if you're a newbie, you'll get a chance to see how your parents got it done.

Just in Case You Want to Watch Instead

Hall & Oates-"One on One"

Hall & Oates-"Rich Girl"

Hall & Oates-"Maneater"

