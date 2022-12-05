Elvis’ Lost Jet Goes Up for Auction—Again [PHOTOS]

The King of Rock 'n' Roll's "lost" jet is going on sale, again. Elvis Presley's extravagant (at the time) 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar is up for sale beginning Jan. 4, 2023, at Mecum's 2023 Kissimmee auction.

Elvis purchased the Jetstar for himself and his father Vernon in December of 1976, the year before his death. Presley purchased the lavish jet for $840,000 (equivalent to 4.4 million in today's money).

Elvis' Jetstar Mecum Auctions loading...

The 1329 Jetstar has been stored for decades at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico. Since 1980 it's been stored outside or in a hangar and is in poor condition. The cockpit flying components and engines have been removed.

Cockpit

Cockpit in Elvis' Jetstar Mecum Auctions loading...

The plane's interior is said to have been designed by the King himself but a business owner, Roy McKay claims he and his family renovated the plane when he bought it at a bankruptcy sale in the early 80s. Mckay says he owned the plane until 1999.

According to Mecum, the current interior was completely designed by Presley.

Red Swivel Seat

Swivel Seat in Elvis' Jetstar Mecum Auctions loading...

Additional Seating

Additional Seating in Elvis' Jetstar Mecum Auctions loading...

The plane has red velvet seats, shag carpeting, wood paneling highlights and gold-plated accents.

The1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar features—

Kenmore microwave

Television with RCA VCR

Cassette player

Six passenger chairs that swivel and recline

Lavatory with vanity

Cabin seating for nine

The jet will need to be disassembled and shipped to the new owner. The auction house will work with the new owner on those details.

The plane comes with a letter from Pricilla Presley.

This is a very significant piece of history as it was the only jet Elvis bought with his father. Elvis always wished to support his father's entrepreneurial endeavors, especially after losing his mother so early. Elvis loved and respected his father very much and this jet is a piece of him and his father's heart. -Priscilla Presley

The current owner, Jim Gagliardi of Madera, CA, says he's gotten too old to do anything with the plane and it's time for some other crazy person [like himself] to do something with it. He bought it in 2017 for $480,000. It had been owned by the Ed Kruse Foundation. The plane went up for auction in August of 2021 but failed to sell.