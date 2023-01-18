What Killed Lisa Marie Presley?—L.A. Coroner’s Office Issues Statement

Memphis, Tennesee is bracing for inclement weather and the scores of fans who will be flocking to Graceland, the childhood home of Lisa Marie Presley, for her memorial service this weekend. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the L.A. coroner has issued the first official statement about Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death.

According to a representative for the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been, "deferred pending additional investigation". An investigation into her death is needed to acquire more information leading up to the singer's cardiac arrest in the morning hours of January 12, 2023. More tests are also needed before a definitive cause of death can be determined.

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough in the Meditation Garden at Graceland. Keough died in 2020 of suicide.

TMZ has the first exclusive look at Presley's final resting site as the grave is being prepped to receive the casket for the memorial service on Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m.

Graceland has finalized details for family, friends and the general public who will be attending the service.

Paramedics were called to the home of Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Danny Keough on Thursday, January 12. She had been staying with her ex after the death of their son. She was unresponsive.

Keough performed CPR until the paramedics arrived. When EMTs arrived at the Calabasas, CA home they found the only child of the late Elvis Presley in full cardiac arrest. Paramedics continued to perform CPR, administered a shot of adrenaline to jump-start her heart then transported her to a local hospital where Presley was put into an induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker.

The singer is reported to have coded several times before her death at the age of 54.