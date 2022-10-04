Watch—Loretta Lynn’s Last Performance of “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin'”

Country music icon, wife, mother, author and actor Loretta Lynn passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on October 4, 2022, at the age of 90. The Queen of Country music had a music career that was second to none. The legend held her last full concert, just 12 days prior to having a stroke, on April 22, 2017. And even though she spent most of the show sitting, her voice was classic Loretta.

According to Yahoo!News and RollingStone.com, Loretta Lynn's last full concert was held in a small theater just outside of New York City in front of about 800. The Tarrytown Music Hall 90-minute concert was filled with Loretta Lynn hits like, "Fist City", "Love is the Foundation", "She's Got You" and many others.

On stage that evening, Lynn performed with her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and her sisters Crystal Gale (a country music star in her own right) and Peggy Sue. She was backed by the six-piece Coal Miner's Band.

Fans in attendance that evening raved about the 85-year-old's performance. She looked great and her voice was "awesome".

According to RollingStone.com, this is Loretta Lynn's final performance of "Don't Come Home a-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) during a full concert performance.

