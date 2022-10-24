Actor & Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died after having what's being reported as a "medical emergency" while driving his BMW.

According to TMZ, Jordan was behind the wheel of his BMW Monday morning when it crashed into the side of a building in Hollywood. Officials believe the actor may have had a medical emergency while driving.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says the accident happened around 9:30 a.m.

Jordan was hilarious on "Will & Grace" as Karen's nemesis. He also appeared on shows such as "The Cool Kids" and "American Horror Story" just to name a few.

In recent days, Leslie had become an Instagram sensation.

Leslie Jordan was 67.